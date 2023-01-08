AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has paid refunds of Rs176 billion during the first half (July-December) of 2022-23 against Rs149 billion paid during same period of 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs 27 billion.

The FBR data revealed that during 2021-22, a total of sales tax refunds of Rs. 288.4 billion were paid to improve the liquidity position of the taxpayers during the period under reference which is an excess of Rs. 80 billion over and above the refunds paid in 2020-21.

On the other hand, the FBR has made payment of sales tax refunds of Rs143.8 billion under the ‘FASTER’ system during the first five months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to Rs99.5 billion paid in 2021-22, reflecting an increase of 44.5 percent. Sources said that the refund payment against all valid refund payment orders (RPOs) of the FASTER stream has been made on 1 December 2022 and there is no pendency as on 30 November 2022.

FBR: Dwindling tax collection

However, they added that there was a decline of around 18 percent in payment of non-‘FASTER’ sales tax refunds during July up to December 1, 2022 subsequent to payment of Rs2.3 billion against Rs2.8 billion for the same period a year before.

As per FBR data, the ‘FASTER’ payments of sales tax refund paid as on 30th June 2022 Rs279 billion against Rs195 billion for the same period a year before, reflecting an increase of 42.8 percent. The payments of sales tax refund under ‘FASTER’ from July to 1st December 2022 are Rs143.8 billion against Rs 99.5 billion, reflecting an increase of 44.5 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax FASTER Refunds

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

FBR imposes 20pc duty on steam-fired absorption chiller

Salaries of staff of Pak hospitals: ECC approves revised mechanism to transfer Rs1bn to Kabul govt

Expansion of telecom services: USF spends Rs 124 billion on implementation of 130 projects

Tanneries, too, facing prospect of closure?

Civil court can’t decide any evacuee property case: LHC

Read more stories