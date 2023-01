47 medical officers promoted by KP govt

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted 47 medical officers working in BPS-18 to BPS-19 on a regular basis in public interest.

A notification issued by the provincial health department on Saturday said the decision was made in the light of recommendations of Provincial Selection Board in its meeting held in November 2022.

The promoted medical officers are Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Dr Aqib Khan, Dr Raza Ali Orakzai, Dr Falak Naz, Dr Robina Gul, Dr Abdul Hanan Khan, Dr Sajjad Karim, Dr Bashirud Din, Dr Rehmatullah Jan, Dr Mohammad Jameel, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Razaullah Khan, Dr Hamid Gul, Dr Ghulam Qadar, Dr Rozina Tariq, Dr Mohammad Umer, Dr Azhar Azeem, Dr Nasreen Begum, Dr Mohammad Jawad, Dr Gul Nawaz, Dr Asad Ali, Dr Imtiaz Khan, Dr Abdur Rehman, Dr Ikhtiar Ali, Dr Nasrman Ullah, Dr Jameel Anwar, Dr Umer Hayat, Dr Yasir Mehmood, Dr Mohammad Jameel Khan, Dr Mohammad Usman, Dr Sherzada, Dr Najeeb Khan, Dr Basit, Dr Ejaz, Dr Syed Mohammad Tahir Shah, Dr Mohammad Nadeem Wahid, Dr Azeem Ullah, Dr Inam Ullah Akbar, Dr Javed, Dr Mian Feroz Shah, Dr Azam Khan, Dr Tariq Jalil, Dr Sara Younas, Dr Javed Iqbal and Dr Hanifullah.

All the promoted officers would work on one-year probation period under Civil Servants Act 1973, the notification said.