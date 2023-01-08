Customs confiscates 200kg narcotics

KARACHI: Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate, Karachi has confiscated over 200kg of narcotics worth Rs170 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed the presence of a suspicious launch in the sea near Reri Goth, Kudaro Creek.

They recovered 10 polyethene bags, wrapped in cotton bags.

The contraband goods is said to be amphetamine ice. A total weight of 20 bags is estimated to be 210 kilograms worth Rs170 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023