AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ramiz Raja to get pension from PCB

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has signed a code of conduct for receiving a monthly pension of Rs 154,000 as a former test cricketer.

Ramiz Raja, who was critic of new PCB management, had requested for a monthly pension under the PCB players’ welfare policy, as he had crossed the age of 60.

Accepting the request, PCB asked Raja to sign a code of conduct of PCB. On Saturday, Ramiz Raja signed a code of conduct which is a condition to become eligible for the pension. Now, Ramiz will receive a monthly pension of Rs 154,000 from January 1. Under the new policy of PCB, the cricketers who have played in 10 or less Tests will receive a monthly pension of Rs 142,000, players who have played between 11 and 20 Tests will receive Rs 148,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Ramiz Raja

Comments

1000 characters

Ramiz Raja to get pension from PCB

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

FBR imposes 20pc duty on steam-fired absorption chiller

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Salaries of staff of Pak hospitals: ECC approves revised mechanism to transfer Rs1bn to Kabul govt

Expansion of telecom services: USF spends Rs 124 billion on implementation of 130 projects

Tanneries, too, facing prospect of closure?

Civil court can’t decide any evacuee property case: LHC

Read more stories