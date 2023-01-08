Ramiz Raja to get pension from PCB

LAHORE: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has signed a code of conduct for receiving a monthly pension of Rs 154,000 as a former test cricketer.

Ramiz Raja, who was critic of new PCB management, had requested for a monthly pension under the PCB players’ welfare policy, as he had crossed the age of 60.

Accepting the request, PCB asked Raja to sign a code of conduct of PCB. On Saturday, Ramiz Raja signed a code of conduct which is a condition to become eligible for the pension. Now, Ramiz will receive a monthly pension of Rs 154,000 from January 1. Under the new policy of PCB, the cricketers who have played in 10 or less Tests will receive a monthly pension of Rs 142,000, players who have played between 11 and 20 Tests will receive Rs 148,000.

