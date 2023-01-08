AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Jan 08, 2023
Pakistan

Saudi prince to set up Tech House in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
LAHORE: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud has announced to set up a dedicated Saudi-Pakistan Tech House to promote greater ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud was a co-founder of tech giant ILSA Interactive, which was first founded in 2009 by Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir. It stands as a great hallmark of Pakistan-Saudi digital collaboration excellence.

In his virtual address to the stakeholders at Future Fest 2023, the country’s largest tech conference and expo, stakeholders, here on Saturday, he confirmed that the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House will be headquartered in Riyadh, with its first branch in Lahore.

The Prince also announced further over 300 projects worth US $100 million for the company, creating more than 1000 jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and globally.

“I am deeply honoured to be a part of such a respected and prestigious gathering of the IT industry with thought leaders of Pakistan at the country’s largest tech conference and expo, Future Fest 2023. My journey to Pakistan started five years ago to explore the possibilities of establishing an IT company in Lahore,” he added.

He averred that the resources in Pakistan were very talented in all fields; technical resources, user experience and quality assurance resources have been great to work with.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Future Fest 2023 Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud Saudi Pakistan Tech House Salman Nasir

