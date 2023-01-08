Court extends pre-arrest bail of PM’s son

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended an interim pre-arrest bail of Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a reference about alleged money laundering, till January 23, 2023.

During the proceedings a prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said in response to a question about investigations in the case that a questionnaire had been handed over to Suleman Shehbaz, but it had not been responded to yet.

At this, the counsel for the suspect told the court that he required some time to respond to the NAB’s questionnaire.

When asked to explain how much time was needed to complete the investigations, the prosecutor said it would take at least two weeks after submission of the suspect’s reply.

The court extended the bail of Suleman Shehbaz and directed the NAB’s prosecutor to ensure that investigations were completed by the next hearing. Later, the prime minister’s son also appeared before a special court, for bail in a money laundering case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court directed the investigating officer to complete the investigations within two weeks and extended the pre-arrest bail of the suspect till January 21.

Suleman Shehbaz recently ended his self-exile and returned to the country after securing an interim protective bail from the Islamabad High Court.

