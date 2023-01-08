AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Noted veterinarian Dr Kathio passes away

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
HYDERABAD: Dr. Inayatullah Kathio, (I. H. Kathio) a world-renowned veterinary expert and alumnus of Sindh Agriculture University, has passed away in the United States, the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University expressed his grief.

Dr. I. H. Kathio, a world renowned Pakistani born Veterinarian, and graduate of Sindh Agriculture University, has passed away in the USA, at the age of 69 due to a heart problem. “He was suffering from illness since this past summer,” McKayla Kathio, daughter of Dr. Kathio told.

Dr. Kathio was born on September 8, 1953, in Naseerabad, Larkana district. He completed his DVM degree from the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University in 1978. In 1981 he went to Washington for a fellowship and completed his Ph.D. and post-doctorate from Georgetown University, Missouri, Columbia University, and Iowa University.

He served as veterinarian in the Government of Sindh, as FAO research officer, and consultant in the United Nations Development Program.

