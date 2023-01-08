Govt trying to serve masses, says governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman said on Saturday that the coalition government is focusing on serving the people and bringing ease in their lives.

While talking to a delegation led by CEO/Founder Clear Path Institute, Dr Waqas Wahab, here today, the Governor, while appreciating the initiative of the Clear Path Institute for the underprivileged, said that it is commendable to provide dental facilities to the remote and poor people with the sense of social responsibility.

There is no virtue greater than service to the deserving people and there are many welfare institutions in the country which are providing their services for the welfare of humanity.

On this occasion, the Governor also inaugurated the mobile dental clinic.

CEO/Founder Clear Path Institute Dr. Waqas Wahab said that efforts are being made to spread this welfare project across the country.

