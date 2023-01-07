AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tsitsipas outguns Berrettini to keep Greek United Cup final hopes alive

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2023 04:33pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied from a set down to topple Italy’s Matteo Berrettini and keep Greece in the hunt to reach the final of the inaugural United Cup, where the United States awaits the winner.

The world number four came through a do-or-die clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to earn a crucial point for his country.

Italy went into day two of the semi-finals with a 2-0 advantage after a gutsy Martina Trevisan upset world number six Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 in a gripping encounter on Friday.

Trevisan’s teammate Lorenzo Musetti then crushed Greek teenager Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-1, 6-1.

With Tsitsipas winning, the pressure is now on Valentini Grammatikopoulou who plays Lucia Bronzetti in another must-win clash. If she does, the tie will go to a deciding mixed doubles rubber.

“I hung in there and was just waiting for my chances, he’s a big server,” said Tsitsipas. “I was able to play with a lot of intensity.”

Berrettini, ranked 16, took a grip on the high-quality match with an unanswered break in game seven of the first set.

They went toe-to-toe in set two before the pumped-up Greek star prevailed in a tiebreaker to take it to a third set where he ground down his tiring opponent.

Served well

Earlier, a composed Taylor Fritz beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in a battle of top 10 players to power the United States into the final.

The world number nine was too good for his big-serving opponent, ranked one place behind him, winning 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5).

Fritz came into the match with the United States already 2-0 up after Jessica Pegula stunned world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 on Friday and Frances Tiafoe swept past Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3.

His victory gave them an insurmountable lead before Madison Keys made it 4-0 by beating Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2.

“I think the difference in the tiebreakers was I just served well and I put some returns in the court, played some really solid points and didn’t give him anything,” said Fritz.

“I’m super excited going into the finals and I think we have been the favourites all week,” he said.

Fritz earned break points at 4-4 in set one after stepping up the pressure on Hurkacz’s booming serve, but the lanky Pole saved them both and turned the tables to earn two set points at 5-4.

But he too was denied and it went to a tiebreak, where the American dug deep.

Nothing separated them in the second set, with Hurkacz slamming his racquet to the ground as his frustrations grew.

It again went to the tiebreak, where two unforced errors from the Pole gave Fritz match point and he made no mistake.

Keys kept her unbeaten record at the tournament intact with a battling display against Linette.

After grinding through the first set, she went a break down in the second but was ultimately too strong for the 48th-ranked Linette.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really well on these courts and to be able to have so many matches on them already and get as comfortable as possible definitely helped me today,” said the world number 11.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Comments

1000 characters

Tsitsipas outguns Berrettini to keep Greek United Cup final hopes alive

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Dollar shortage threatens to cause healthcare sector crisis in Pakistan

PTI decides against holding Punjab CM vote of confidence on Monday

Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key restructuring

China’s ‘great migration’ kicks-off under shadow of COVID

Six-year-old boy held after shooting teacher in US

Turkish central bank raises securities maintenance ratio to 10%

Babar Azam rues winless home season

Sarfaraz was the difference, says Southee after drawn series

London to host international meeting on alleged war crimes in Ukraine

Read more stories