AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP summons IK on 11th

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Despite orders by the Lahore High Court (LHC) which barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from removing Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the top electoral body on Friday summoned the PTI chief to appear before it in person or through a lawyer on January 11.

In a notice issued to the PTI chief, the ECP directed the PTI chairman to appear before it on January 11 in person or through a counsel.

The ECP said that “we have observed that Imran Khan is holding the position of PTI chairman despite having been disqualified/ de-seated from NA-95 Mianwali on October 10, 2022 by ECP on account of making false statements and incorrect declaration about assets and liabilities”.

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Citing a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the ECP said that “Imran Khan, being a disqualified person cannot hold the position chairman PTI”, adding given all this, Imran Khan is directed to appear before the commission on January 11.

A day ago, the LHC issued the directives as it accepted the PTI chief’s petition against the ECP’s notice issued to debar him from heading the party.

The ECP had on December 5, 2022, initiated the process to remove Imran Khan as the PTI chairman in light of its verdict in the Toshakhana case.

He was disqualified under Article 63(1p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Supreme Court SC PTI Imran Khan ECP PTI chairman NA 95 PTI chairmanship

Comments

1000 characters

ECP summons IK on 11th

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories