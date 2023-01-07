ECP summons IK on 11th

ISLAMABAD: Despite orders by the Lahore High Court (LHC) which barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from removing Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the top electoral body on Friday summoned the PTI chief to appear before it in person or through a lawyer on January 11.

In a notice issued to the PTI chief, the ECP directed the PTI chairman to appear before it on January 11 in person or through a counsel.

The ECP said that “we have observed that Imran Khan is holding the position of PTI chairman despite having been disqualified/ de-seated from NA-95 Mianwali on October 10, 2022 by ECP on account of making false statements and incorrect declaration about assets and liabilities”.

Citing a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the ECP said that “Imran Khan, being a disqualified person cannot hold the position chairman PTI”, adding given all this, Imran Khan is directed to appear before the commission on January 11.

A day ago, the LHC issued the directives as it accepted the PTI chief’s petition against the ECP’s notice issued to debar him from heading the party.

The ECP had on December 5, 2022, initiated the process to remove Imran Khan as the PTI chairman in light of its verdict in the Toshakhana case.

He was disqualified under Article 63(1p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

