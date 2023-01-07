AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Thousands take to the streets in Wana against rising incidents of terrorism

INP Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:55am
WANA: Thousands of people in South Waziristan’s Wana took to the streets on Friday against the recent wave of terrorism and demanded the immediate restoration of peace in the region. The protest comes as terrorism is again rearing its head in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

People from all walks of life including political workers, social activists, traders and youth attended the peace march organised. Holding white flags and placards, the participants chanted slogans in favour of peace and against the fresh wave of terrorism in the region, particularly in the tribal districts.

Leaders of PPP, PTM, PML-N and AWP addressed the rally. They said the government was responsible for establishing safety and security in the region, asserting that terrorism was not acceptable at any cost. The speakers noted that there was an increase in attacks on security personnel in Wana, while ordinary citizens were being kidnapped for extortion.

They complained that the government had failed to control the situation and warned that protests in the area would continue until a police force was constituted to eliminate both the “good and bad Taliban” from the area.

Talking to a private News Channel Awami National Party leader Ayaz Wazir — who also attended the protest, said no one was safe in Wana, from political leaders to traders, tribal leaders and contractors. “Today, thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand peace. We won’t sit quietly until the government guarantees peace,” he added.

