‘Terrorism hydra, again’

Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Terrorism hydra, again” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, who is widely known for his highly informed perspectives on country’s politics, particularly the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, has raised a very important point.

According to him, for example, “if, as is the riposte of the military establishment every time this more nuanced approach is suggested, it is indeed true that India is supporting the Baloch guerrilla struggle, does it not make sense to douse the fire in our house by accommodating Baloch grievances within the four corners of the Constitution so as to deny any hostile power the opportunity to fish in troubled waters?”

In my view, however, Baloch insurgency has effectively transformed into terrorism since the killing of Nawab Akbar Bugti in August 2006. Whatever is happening in Balochistan since the creation of Pakistan requires or has always required, in my view, a conceptual but highly informed discussion through multidimensional analyses.

It is increasingly clear that disgruntled Baloch employ strategies that are aimed at causing both terrorist and insurgent violence. Although the Baloch militants indicate an insurgent character, the use of violence by them reflects terrorism by them. The writer’s analysis appears to be driven by his consistent support to the Baloch cause. Well, it’s his right.

Khalid Dhillon (Faisalabad)

