APTMA delegation meets Chief Commissioner-IR

KARACHI: A meeting of members of APTMA led by Asif Inam was held with Shahid Iqbal Baloch, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi in his chamber on January 4. Matters related to taxation issues of members of All Pakistan Textiles Manufacturers Associations (APTMA) were discussed in detail.

The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi showed his resolve to help over come the issues faced by the textile manufacturers related to taxation.

The Chief Commissioner-IR also assured them that LTO Karachi is driven by a team of thorough professional officers and members of APTMA would be taken care of wherever such need arises.

It was also decided that both the sides would continue to have a positive working relationship and pending matters shall be resolved forthwith without any loss of time.

