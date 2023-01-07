NAB receives 7,000 complaints against ‘corrupt elements’ in 2022

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) received over 7,000 complaints against corrupt elements out of which 1,075 were converted into inquiries while 315 reached the level of investigation during the year 2022.

Giving breakdown of the complaints they received during last year, a spokesperson for the anti white-collar crime agency said on Friday that a total of 7,744 complaints were received regarding amassing assets beyond means, unlawful use of public funds, misuse of power and cheating at large scale.

The NAB’s Sukkur Office topped the list with 3,570 complaints, followed by 1,871 complaints from Karachi region, 1,547 from Rawalpindi region, 513 from Lahore region, 126 from Multan region, 64 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) region and 53 from Balochistan region.

The spokesperson said that at present 1,075 complaints have been converted into inquiries while investigations were being carried out on 315 cases. He said the bureau’s Karachi office is on top of the list in terms of conducting inquiries on complains and transforming them into proper investigation, followed by Sukkur Office.

Currently, the NAB Karachi is working on 355 inquiries while investigations on 91 mega corruption cases have also been launched. Similarly, the NAB Sukkur Office is conducting inquiries on 134 cases while investigation on 40 cases is underway.

