Sufficient wheat stock available in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak has claimed that there was no shortage of wheat in Punjab as sufficient stock was available till April.

He said the food department was fulfilling its responsibilities with its limited resources and so far 775 FIRs had been registered against 236 mills involved in irregularities with imposition of a fine of Rs 36 million.

At present, the government of Punjab was ensuring the implementation of the government prescribed rate and taking action against any violation, said Dareshak while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Unfortunately, some people sitting at important positions in the federal government are distorting the facts and making ridiculous and irresponsible statements. It is being alleged by the federal government that the Punjab government provided 22,000 bags instead of 38,000 bags to the people of Islamabad, whereas the fact is that the Punjab government ensures the supply of wheat while the federal was responsible to deliver it to locals.

Dareshak said the federal government alleged that the wheat procurement targets were not completed by the federation and other province while in Punjab this year there was an additional production of one million metric ton, which was a record in the history of the province.

