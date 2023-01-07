AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Rs69.8bn free treatment facility extended thru health cards

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 07:44am
LAHORE: Over three million people in Punjab have received free treatment facility worth about Rs69.8 billion through health cards while more than 70,000 beds have been empanelled in public and private hospitals.

There are as many as 795 government and private hospitals which have been empanelled to provide free treatment facility through health cards. The people of Punjab are getting free treatment facility from 191 government and 604 private hospitals through health cards.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting, in which Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, officers of State Life Insurance Company and others participated.

The meeting reviewed the facilities provided to the people of Punjab under universal health insurance and the steps taken to empanel more hospitals.

On the special instructions of Health Minister, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company installed 38 more eye hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the anti-people elements are trying their best to stop the health cards but by the grace of Almighty, the health facility card will continue.

