AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin ceasefire order in Ukraine ‘not credible’: EU’s Borrell

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2023 09:18pm
Follow us

RABAT: Russia’s announcement of a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine is “not credible”, the EU’s top diplomat said Friday, labelling it “hypocrisy”.

“The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this declaration of a unilateral ceasefire is not credible,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco.

“It was Russia that launched this illegitimate aggression,” he said. “When the aggressor talks of a ceasefire, I think the response that comes to us all is scepticism in the face of such hypocrisy.”

The brief ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week was supposed to begin at 0900 GMT Friday and would have been the first full pause since Moscow’s invasion in February 2022.

But artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in the country’s east on Friday despite Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to stop attacking for 36 hours.

Borrell called for “concrete actions on the ground”, including “a complete halt of military attacks”.

“Russia needs to withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin’s ceasefire order

“In the absence of such concrete actions, a unilateral ceasefire seems to be an attempt by Russia to buy time to regroup its troops and try to repair its damaged international reputation.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an agricultural powerhouse, sent world food prices spiralling to their highest level on record for a full year in 2022, UN figures showed on Friday.

Borrell said Russia was using “propaganda” to blame European sanctions for the spiking food and energy prices.

“That’s totally false,” he said. “It’s the Russian army that destroyed the grain silos, planted mines in the fields, destroyed the roads and blockaded Ukraine’s ports.”

Russia's Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war European sanctions

Comments

1000 characters

Putin ceasefire order in Ukraine ‘not credible’: EU’s Borrell

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s imports threatened as forex reserves hit lowest level since April 2014

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

Taliban official criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Read more stories