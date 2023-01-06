AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin unopposed for new mandate

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2023 06:03pm
PARIS: Aleksander Ceferin is the only candidate for a third mandate as UEFA president, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, who has faced a stern challenge to his authority from breakaway clubs trying to create a European Super League, will be re-elected at a congress in Lisbon in April.

Ceferin was first elected in 2016 and has also clashed with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, notably over the idea of holding the World Cup every two years instead of every four years.

The UEFA chief looks set to face further battles over the Super League following comments on Thursday from Barcelona president Joan Laporta who said he believed the competition could be up and running from 2025 if a key European court ruling goes in its favour.

The original plan, backed by 12 of Europe’s leading clubs, was scrapped in 2021 after a backlash from fans and governments.

But Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as cash-strapped Italian club Juventus are still working on the project.

The European Court of Justice is set to give its verdict early this year on a suit alleging UEFA and FIFA had abused their power when they threatened to expel clubs or players who joined a Super League.

Ronaldo’s Saudi debut on hold over player quota: sources

However the court’s top legal advisor said in December that both governing bodies had acted within the law.

Although that opinion is not binding on the court, it will be taken as a sign of the direction the case is taking.

