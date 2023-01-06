AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (6.09%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.32%)
DFML 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
EPCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.21%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
HUBC 61.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KAPCO 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.22%)
NETSOL 90.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.75%)
OGDC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.39%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PPL 76.20 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (6.59%)
PRL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.38%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.74%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.66%)
TRG 116.35 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.69%)
UNITY 14.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares close higher on commodities strength

Reuters Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 03:42pm
Follow us

Australian shares closed up on Friday, marking their first weekly gain in five, buoyed by commodity stocks as positive sentiment from China boosted the prices of iron ore and oil.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 46 points or 0.7% higher at 7,109.6, marking a 1% gain for the week. The index rose 0.1% on Thursday.

China on Thursday announced measures to support its ailing property sector, lifting investor mood, with prices of iron ore and oil moving higher.

Australian markets joined the broad upward trend in Asian equities, despite a poor session on Wall Street overnight as indications of a tight labour market may keep the Federal Reserve on its hawkish path.

Markets also await another key U.S. jobs report due tonight for further cues.

“Overall risk sentiment could lean more towards wait-and-see in the lead-up to the U.S. job report later, lacking a clear conviction in market direction from Wall Street over the past few days,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

However, local mining stocks advanced 3.3%, led by strong gains in iron ore, lithium and gold miners.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 2.4% and 3.7% each.

Lithium miners Core Lithium and Liontown Resources rose 8.6% and 8.3% respectively, becomong top gainers on the benchmark index.

Energy stocks were also 1.6% higher, tracking oil prices, which rose on hopes of higher demand from China.

Woodside Energy and Santos rose 2.1% and 1.7% respectively. Coal miners Yancoal Australia and Coronado Global Resources rose 6.8% and 4.4% respectively, days after speculation emerged that China may resume coal imports from Australia.

Takeover bids for Warrego Energy also intensified, as Strike Energy said its offer was a premium to Hancock Energy’s sweetened bid.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.2% or 25.32 points lower at 11,625.97.

Australian shares ASX 200 index

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares close higher on commodities strength

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Sarfaraz’s half-century stalls New Zealand victory bid in Pakistan Test

India to host virtual summit of some 120 developing countries in January

Oil prices firm on China demand hopes

Lowering inflation top priority for South Asia: India central bank chief

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Read more stories