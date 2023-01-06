AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Press Release Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A five-member delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by its chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, said a press release.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, expressing confidence in the government’s economic policies, the delegation assured the prime minister that the PBC stands with the government for the complete recovery of the country’s economy.

The delegation gave useful suggestions for economic stability and development, welcoming which the prime minister said that the previous government’s criminal negligence caused irreparable damage to the country’s economy during the last 4 years.

PBC urges govt to seek 'professional help' to renegotiate sovereign debts

He added that the coalition government has come to power in the spirit of national service as the country’s economy was on the brink of collapse. We started work with great effort and dedication in every sector, and undertook to lift the country’s economy from the “quagmire of destruction”, he added.

The prime minister also reiterated the government’s determination to overcome economic challenges with the support of the business community and the support of the people.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Governor State Bank were present in the meeting. Jameel Ahmed, Chairman FBR (FBR) Asim Ahmed, and concerned senior officials attended.

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif BOI PBC business community Pakistan Business Council Muhammad Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif PM office Economic distress

