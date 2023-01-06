AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-Haqiqi decides to support MQM-P rally on 9th

NNI Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Mahajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-Haqiqi) of Afaq Ahmed on Thursday announced its support for the January 9 rally of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to a private news channel, MQM-Haqiqi Chief Afaq Ahmed also announced that a delegation of his party will participate in the MQM-P rally.

The delegation of MQM-P consisting of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan, and Abu Bakar MPA visited Afaq Ahmed at his residence in Karachi and held a special meeting with him. In the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said they have rejected the delimitations as these are like pre-poll rigging. He invited MQM-Haqiqi to participate in the January 9 protest formally which was accepted by the party chief.

MQMP Afaq Ahmed Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM Haqiqi MQMP rally

Comments

1000 characters

MQM-Haqiqi decides to support MQM-P rally on 9th

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

ST collected from consumers: Businesspeople urged to deposit entire amount in exchequer

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

Read more stories