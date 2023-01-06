MQM-Haqiqi decides to support MQM-P rally on 9th

KARACHI: The Mahajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-Haqiqi) of Afaq Ahmed on Thursday announced its support for the January 9 rally of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to a private news channel, MQM-Haqiqi Chief Afaq Ahmed also announced that a delegation of his party will participate in the MQM-P rally.

The delegation of MQM-P consisting of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan, and Abu Bakar MPA visited Afaq Ahmed at his residence in Karachi and held a special meeting with him. In the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said they have rejected the delimitations as these are like pre-poll rigging. He invited MQM-Haqiqi to participate in the January 9 protest formally which was accepted by the party chief.