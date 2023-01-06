PTI ‘staged’ attack on Imran, alleges counsel for main accused

LAHORE: Counsel for the main accused in the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the incident was plotted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf itself.

Mian Dawood advocate said his client Naveed Bashir was innocent and claimed that “Wazirabad incident was planned and has nothing to do with reality”.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mian Dawood said a passer-by was caught and made an accused in the FIR. He said the Tehreek-e-Insaf has also said that Naveed is “not our accused”.

The lawyer said the statements of policemen were neglected by the JIT in the Wazirabad attack and alleged that the JIT did not investigate the matter on merit and rejected its report. He claimed that the JIT was changed on the wish of Imran Khan.

Mian Dawood also said that the video of Moazzam Gondal’s death was not made make part of the video record and added the dead person Moazzam was killed by the bullet of Imran Khan’s bodyguard.

The lawyer said had the JIT investigated properly, Imran Khan’s bodyguard would have been proved as Moazzam’s killer. He said apart from the accused Naveed, no one fired except the bullet fired from Imran Khan’s container.

He said after the forensic report of the attack, the situation has been cleared that the JIT has conducted the investigation in a fraudulent manner because the team had been already constituted even before registration of the FIR, he added.

The Naveed’s counsel further said that the weapon of the guard by which Moazzam was killed, was not ‘given’ for the forensic, and questioned why the JIT had not made the video, a part of the record, in which firing was done from the container. He alleged that the PTI is misleading people about the Wazirabad attack.

