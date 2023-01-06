PDMAs asked to carry out ‘audit’ of disaster-prone areas

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a bid to properly and timely respond to natural calamities has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to conduct disaster management audit of disaster-prone areas to pitch guidelines, customised emergency plans and rapid needs assessment along with stock-taking at warehouses.

These directives were passed by the Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Thursday while presiding over the second national coordination conference for winters contingencies 2022-23 with key stakeholders to tackle winter-related emergencies.

The PMD presented the weather forecast for three months including that of January, February & March, and noted that prevailing fog and frost conditions were likely to add moisture into the soil, standing crops and inundated areas of flood zones.

During the conference, the PDMAs and Rescue Agencies briefed about winter contingencies and Disaster Risk Management plans along with stock status for hazard-prone areas. They informed that respective Provincial Emergencies Operations Centers (PEOCs) were fully vigilant of the current situation and equipped to respond to the emergencies accordingly. The Rescue Agencies and Motorway Police apprised of held-mock drills for winter-related emergencies.

The NDMA chairman acknowledged the efforts of relevant departments for effective management of this winter season. He appreciated the SDMA for the timely response during Pir Chansi incident. However, he instructed provincial authorities to improve the logistics arrangements and tourist facilitation services, especially in hilly areas.

He underlined the need of active participation of local communities in response and emergency situations. He directed the relevant departments to sensitize the communities for hospitability behaviour towards tourists in case any disaster strikes in their area.

The chairman NDMA also highlighted that the NDMA was working on the formulation of “Disaster/risk Calendar” based on foreseeable disasters for generating region-specific emergency alerts and response which would be subjected to revision by end of the calendar year in light of practical experiences.

He also apprised the participants of his vision on the establishment of remodelled and technology-driven National Preparedness and Response System in the country for a proactive approach to disaster management.

The conference was attended by the representatives of relevant ministries, PDMAs, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), National Highways Authority (NHA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Armed Forces, Emergency services, and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

