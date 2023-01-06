AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDMAs asked to carry out ‘audit’ of disaster-prone areas

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a bid to properly and timely respond to natural calamities has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to conduct disaster management audit of disaster-prone areas to pitch guidelines, customised emergency plans and rapid needs assessment along with stock-taking at warehouses.

These directives were passed by the Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Thursday while presiding over the second national coordination conference for winters contingencies 2022-23 with key stakeholders to tackle winter-related emergencies.

The PMD presented the weather forecast for three months including that of January, February & March, and noted that prevailing fog and frost conditions were likely to add moisture into the soil, standing crops and inundated areas of flood zones.

During the conference, the PDMAs and Rescue Agencies briefed about winter contingencies and Disaster Risk Management plans along with stock status for hazard-prone areas. They informed that respective Provincial Emergencies Operations Centers (PEOCs) were fully vigilant of the current situation and equipped to respond to the emergencies accordingly. The Rescue Agencies and Motorway Police apprised of held-mock drills for winter-related emergencies.

The NDMA chairman acknowledged the efforts of relevant departments for effective management of this winter season. He appreciated the SDMA for the timely response during Pir Chansi incident. However, he instructed provincial authorities to improve the logistics arrangements and tourist facilitation services, especially in hilly areas.

He underlined the need of active participation of local communities in response and emergency situations. He directed the relevant departments to sensitize the communities for hospitability behaviour towards tourists in case any disaster strikes in their area.

The chairman NDMA also highlighted that the NDMA was working on the formulation of “Disaster/risk Calendar” based on foreseeable disasters for generating region-specific emergency alerts and response which would be subjected to revision by end of the calendar year in light of practical experiences.

He also apprised the participants of his vision on the establishment of remodelled and technology-driven National Preparedness and Response System in the country for a proactive approach to disaster management.

The conference was attended by the representatives of relevant ministries, PDMAs, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), National Highways Authority (NHA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Armed Forces, Emergency services, and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NDMA NHA PDMAs Inam Haider Malik

Comments

1000 characters

PDMAs asked to carry out ‘audit’ of disaster-prone areas

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

ST collected from consumers: Businesspeople urged to deposit entire amount in exchequer

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

Read more stories