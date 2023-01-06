Pakistan rejects reports about air strikes inside Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rubbished media reports, originating from India, about an alleged air strike inside Afghanistan against the sanctuaries of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as “utterly baseless and malicious”.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to queries concerning media reports about purported air strikes on Thursday by Pakistan in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, categorically rejected the reports as “utterly baseless and malicious”.

The media reports claimed that Pakistani forces allegedly launched an air strike on TTP strongholds in Nangarhar province, “following repeated warnings from both Taliban-Pakistan governments.”

The reports further claimed that the air strike was conducted in Nangarhar on Thursday morning and “Pakistani fighters bombed targets in Salala neighborhood in the vicinity of Gushta district.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023