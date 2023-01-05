AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 11:56am
KABUL: Eight people were killed and seven arrested following raids on hideouts of the Islamic State militant group in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Thursday.

Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack

“These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign ISKP members to come to Afghanistan,” the spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Twitter, describing Wednesday’s raids.

“Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands of the security forces,” he added.

