AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Official confirms detection of Omicron sub-variant XBB

INP Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: Member Sindh Corona Taskforce, Dr Faisal Mahmood on Wednesday urged masses to wear facemasks and avoid public gatherings after the detection of Covid’s new variant in Karachi.

While confirming the detection of cases of new Covid variant in Karachi, Dr Faisal Mahmood said the number of new variant Covid patients coming to hospitals is low.

He advised people to get themselves checked by doctors in case of illness. The masses of Sindh, who are ill, have been advised to use facemasks and asked to avoid visiting public places.

Dr Mahmood asked the masses not to worry about the detection of new Covid variant in Karachi. Earlier, the Sindh Health Department confirmed the presence of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants of the Omicron variant in Karachi. Karachi has detected six cases of the new Covid-19 variant, XBB and XBB-1, the health department said in a statement. However, they confirmed that the South Asian country was still safe from the highly infectious variant – BF. According to reports, China is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases due to a strain that is a sub-variant of the highly infectious Omicron variant: BF.7 or BA.5.2.1.7.

Omicron Covid Dr Faisal Mahmood Sindh Corona Taskforce

Comments

1000 characters

Official confirms detection of Omicron sub-variant XBB

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories