Land fraud case Court grants post-arrest bail to MNA

Published 05 Jan, 2023
LAHORE: An anti-corruption court granted post-arrest bail to PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in an alleged land fraud case on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested Chaudhry Ashraf on the allegations of grabbing over 157 acres of state land by forgery and fraud in connivance with revenue officials. It further alleged that Chaudhry Ashraf grabbed the state land by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as a fake allottee of the state land.

The MNA was arrested in Sahiwal and later shifted to Lahore.

In the bail petition, the MNA through his counsel argued that the case against him was politically motivated. The counsel said the investigation had been completed and there was no need to keep the petitioner behind the bars.

