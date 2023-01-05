AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Jan 05, 2023
Pakistan-Belarus JMC: Naveed to co-chair meeting on 12th

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar will co-chair the 6th session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) on January 12, 2023, in Minsk, Belarus where six memoranda of understandings (MoUs) would be signed for cooperation in the field of textile, industry, customs, tourism, higher education and culture.

The minister will co-chair the session at the invitation of the government of Belarus.

The Joint Ministerial Commission will discuss bilateral cooperation in the area pertaining to trade, industry, health, education, agriculture, and technology.

Pakistan and Belarus signed an agreement on trade and economic cooperation on 5th May 1997 under which the Joint Ministerial Commission was established. During the 6th session, both sides will sign at least six MoUs for cooperation in the field of textile, industry, customs, tourism, higher education and culture.

