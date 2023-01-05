Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
East West Insurance 31.12.2022 10% Bonus` 29.12.2022
Company Limited
================================================================================
