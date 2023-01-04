AVN 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BAFL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.36%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.44%)
PAEL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.4%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.88%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,137 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 40,644 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,993 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gazprom’s gas supply to Europe via Ukraine down by 10.4% on Wednesday

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 01:05pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia’s Gazprom said it would ship 37.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, down 10.4% from 42.2 mcm on Tuesday.

Gazprom was supplying more than 40 mcm of gas a day via this route in recent months.

The last time it supplied less than 40 mcm was on July 11, when it shipped 39.4 mcm.

Russian gas exports outside ex-Soviet states fell 45.5% in 2022

Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed in December.

Gazprom

Comments

1000 characters

Gazprom’s gas supply to Europe via Ukraine down by 10.4% on Wednesday

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Oil falls again as worries grow over global economy, China COVID cases

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Early closure of markets announced

Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Read more stories