Afghan govt terms Pakistan warning ‘regrettable’

Ali Hussain Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban’s interim government has “regretted” the government of Pakistan’s warning against the use of Afghanistan soil for terrorism by militant outfits, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and asked Islamabad to avoid “false” and “provocative” statements.

The Afghan interim government on Tuesday reacted through a statement to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting’s statement which was held on Monday, as well as, the statements of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah with regard to the use of Afghanistan’s soil by terrorists for terror activities against Pakistan.

“The Islamic Emirate is trying its best not to use the territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan or any other country. We are committed to this goal, but the Pakistani side also has a responsibility to resolve the situation, avoid baseless talks and provocative ideas, because such talks and mistrust are not in the interest of any side,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the official spokesperson of the Afghan interim government in a statement.

He said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants peaceful relations with all its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and “believes in all the ways that can lead to achieve this goal.”

“Recently, Pakistani officials have been making false statements about Afghanistan, which we call regrettable. As the Islamic Emirate values peace and stability in Afghanistan, it wants peace and stability for the entire region and continues its efforts in this regard,” the Taliban’s interim government spokesperson further said.

The statement comes following, the NSC issued warning without naming Afghanistan, saying: “No country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people.”

Talking to a private TV channel on Monday, Defence Minister Asif said that Afghanistan’s soil continued to be used against Pakistan, despite an agreement and the promise made by the Afghan interim government that their territory would not be used against Pakistan.

In a TV interview earlier, Interior Minister Sanaullah had also stated that Pakistan may target the TTP militants in Afghanistan “if authorities in Kabul did not take any action against them”.

