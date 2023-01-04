AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Rabi crops: Dry weather may scale up need for irrigation in Jan

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
KARACHI: The dry weather is expected to scale up the need for Rabi crops irrigation in January 2023, as the season’s primary produce - wheat is at its initial stage of growth, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

In a weather outlook for Jan 2023, the Met said that the wheat will need irrigation for a healthier growth, since weather continues with its dry spell.

In addition, it said, frost is also expected to grip some areas of upper Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, and Kashmir particularly during the first fortnight of January.

Farmers are urged to step up measures as a precaution to protect vegetables and orchards keeping in view the frosting weather.

It said that dry condition will have a negative impact on air quality index in urban parts of southern and central Punjab, producing smog conditions, which may result in health issues.

Clear sky condition will favor mist and fog formation over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, especially during late night and early morning hours of the day.

Overall, it said, there is a tendency for a normal to below normal rainfall in the country in January. Nearly normal rainfall is likely over rest of Punjab and Sindh.

Rainfall is expected to remain below normal over northern and western parts of the country including northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and western areas of Balochistan.

Wheat Farmers dry weather met office pakistan weather Rabi crops Rabi crops irrigation

