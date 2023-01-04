No case of Covid’s BF.7 variant found yet: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services has denounced the rumours regarding the spread of Omicron’s sub-variant BF.7 in Pakistan. According to the spokesperson of the National Institute of Health (NIH), since its appearance, a total of 29 cases of XBB (Omicron) have been reported in Pakistan and so far no case of BF.7 variant of coronavirus which is being reported in neighbouring countries like India and China has been traced in Pakistan.

The spokesperson further said that all the relevant authorities are closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country and the government has issued directives in this connection to strictly check inbound passengers at airports and other entry points.

According to the NIH, Pakistan in the past 24 hours has detected 15 Covid-19 cases after performing 3,744 diagnostic tests with a positivity ratio of 0.40 percent, while no coronavirus-related death was reported anywhere in the country. However, according to the NIH in the past 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition jumped up from 11 persons to 25.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Tuesday, held a meeting at National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik Chairman NDMA to deliberate on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

The representatives from the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) briefed the panel on recovery and rehabilitation progress in their provinces after floods 2022. Sindh Irrigation Department informed that 95 percent are under floodwater had been cleared from Right and Left Bank of River Indus.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) presented the weather outlook and stated that the first week of January would remain frigid in most parts of the country, whereas, foggy condition in north and east Punjab and frost in Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper KP, and Kashmir was likely to prevail in the same period.

The Ministry of Health and Services updated the forum on the construction of houses for lady health workers in Sindh. The National Highways Authority (NHA) officials briefed the session on the restoration of Lunda Bridge in Balochistan and told that revised designing of structure had been completed and the installation process was underway.

The representative of the Ministry of Food Security apprised of mustard and sunflower seed sowing in Sindh and stated that nearly 80 percent cultivation target had been achieved in lower Sindh. The officials of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) informed the NEOC about registration of farmers on digital application for the provision of relief to flood-affected farmers.

The NDMA chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress on recovery and rehabilitation efforts in flood-ravaged areas. He instructed the relevant stakeholders to make coordinated efforts for the speedy execution of restoration work in flood-affected areas.

The representatives from the Ministry of Food Security, Ministry of Health Services, PMD, National Highways Authority (NHA), National Information Technology Board (NITB), PDMAs, and irrigation departments of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Sindh participated in the meeting.

