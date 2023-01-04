250MVA transformer energised at 220kV Vehari grid station

LAHORE: Under the plan to enhance the transmission capacity of the system, the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented/replaced the second 160MVA auto transformer with 250MVA auto transformer at 220kV Vehari Grid Station. The said transformer was energised the other day.

The NTDC spokesman said that with the energisation of aforementioned transformer, the planned augmentation works both at 500kV Grid Station Multan and 220kV grid station have been completed. Under the plan, three 160MVA auto transformers were replaced/augmented with 250MVA auto transformers and two transformers of the same capacity have been replaced/augmented with 250MVA auto transformers at 220kV Grid Station Vehari.

The NTDC spokesman said a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints is in the implementation phase to overcome overloading of the system before summer. This augmentation of the transformers will improve the loading capacity of the grid station and provide relief to MEPCO consumers.

MD NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned project team and other allied departments on the completion of this project.

