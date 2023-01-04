Honduras coffee exports fall

TEGUCIGALPA: Honduran coffee exports fell 15% year-on-year in December, the national coffee institute said on Monday. Honduras, Central America’s largest exporter of aromatic coffee, in December sold 252,656 60-kg bags of coffee abroad, down from the 296,539 a year earlier, according to preliminary data from institute IHCAFE.

So far this season, 345,521 bags of coffee have been exported, or 6.26% of the estimated total exports for the 2022/23 season.

Honduras’ coffee season begins in October and runs until the following September. Honduras expects to export around 5.52 million bags of coffee in the current season.