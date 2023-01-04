Iran upholds two death sentences, issues another over protests

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during nationwide protests, the judiciary said, but ordered retrials for three others on death row in the same case.

The Supreme Court’s decision came as a lower court sentenced an 18-year-old to death in a separate case related to the protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16.

Following a review, the appeals of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini “were not found to be valid, so their sentences were upheld and approved,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The death sentences against co-accused Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi and Reza Aria were overturned “due to the existence of defects in the proceedings,” the court said, adding that they would now be retried.

Amnesty International said Ghare-Hasanlou, a doctor, and his wife had been “caught up in the chaos” which resulted in the paramilitary’s death.

Prosecutors said that Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Basij paramilitary force, was stripped naked and killed in Karaj, west of Tehran, on November 3 during a commemoration for slain protester, Hadis Najafi.

The court also ordered retrials for 11 other defendants handed lengthy prison terms in the case. The supreme court decision came as a lower court sentenced Mehdi Mohammadifard to death after convicting him of the capital offences of “corruption of earth” and “enmity against God”, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said.

Mohammadifard was accused of “committing arson, destroying public property, colluding and conspiring to commit a crime against the country’s security and inciting people to cause insecurity,” Mizan said.