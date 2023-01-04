LHC disposes of plea filed by woman over detention of sons

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Irshad Bibi against the alleged detention of her two sons in the case about the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan, and directed the District Police Officer of Gujranwala to finalise the investigation report after examining the video record.

The court also directed the petitioner’s counsel to produce before the DPO, the video record of the alleged arrest of the woman’s sons Mudassir and Ahsan.

Earlier, lawyers belonging to the PML-N including Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner woman.

They contended that police illegally picked up the petitioner’s sons merely on suspicion and had not declared their arrest to keep them in illegal detention. They said the detained brothers were the workers of PML-N and police picked them up on political considerations. The lawyers asked the court to get the detainees recovered from the alleged illegal custody of the police and set them at liberty.

Talking to media persons outside the court, Atta Tarar lashed out at CCPO Lahore and said the police were trying to make it a case of missing persons. He said the CCPO had been safeguarding the interests of a political party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023