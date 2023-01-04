AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi directs FUUAST to issue degree to BBA student within 15 days

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his displeasure over the callous act of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) to withhold the issuance of transcript and degree to a BBA student due to procedural hiccups between FUUAST and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM).

While rejecting the representation against the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM), the president directed the PBM to redress the grievances of the aggrieved student and asked FUUAST to issue the degree and transcript to him within 15 days.

The president observed that the university was well aware that the student was pursuing his education on a need-based scholarship under the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme paid by the PBM directly to the university, but instead of resolving the late fees payment issue with the PBM, the FUUAST unfairly and unjustly withheld the issuance of degree and transcript to the student who had no role in the payment of fees.

The president upheld the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s order wherein the WM had remitted the impugned matter to the chairman of PBM for its resolution directly with FUUAST and notwithstanding its resolution issue the transcript and BBA degree to the aggrieved student.

As per details, the student, Abadur Rehman (the complainant), had preferred an appeal seeking interference of WM for issuance of the BBA degree and transcript which was withheld by FUUAST due to non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 122,500 which was payable by PBM directly to the FUUAST without any involvement of the student.

Wafaqi Mohtasib passed the order in favour of the student. The PBM, however, preferred a representation before the president against the WM’s order, which was rejected by the president.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education Dr Arif Alvi Students FUUAST PBM BBA

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi directs FUUAST to issue degree to BBA student within 15 days

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Maryam appointed PML-N Senior VP & chief organiser

Read more stories