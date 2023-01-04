Alvi directs FUUAST to issue degree to BBA student within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his displeasure over the callous act of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) to withhold the issuance of transcript and degree to a BBA student due to procedural hiccups between FUUAST and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM).

While rejecting the representation against the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM), the president directed the PBM to redress the grievances of the aggrieved student and asked FUUAST to issue the degree and transcript to him within 15 days.

The president observed that the university was well aware that the student was pursuing his education on a need-based scholarship under the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme paid by the PBM directly to the university, but instead of resolving the late fees payment issue with the PBM, the FUUAST unfairly and unjustly withheld the issuance of degree and transcript to the student who had no role in the payment of fees.

The president upheld the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s order wherein the WM had remitted the impugned matter to the chairman of PBM for its resolution directly with FUUAST and notwithstanding its resolution issue the transcript and BBA degree to the aggrieved student.

As per details, the student, Abadur Rehman (the complainant), had preferred an appeal seeking interference of WM for issuance of the BBA degree and transcript which was withheld by FUUAST due to non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 122,500 which was payable by PBM directly to the FUUAST without any involvement of the student.

Wafaqi Mohtasib passed the order in favour of the student. The PBM, however, preferred a representation before the president against the WM’s order, which was rejected by the president.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023