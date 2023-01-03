AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.9%)
EFERT 79.98 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.92%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.21%)
FCCL 11.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
MLCF 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.75%)
OGDC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
TRG 110.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
WAVES 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil scales near 5-week closing high on tighter supply outlook

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:28pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to a near five-week closing high in the first trading session of the year, underpinned by production slowdown and tighter Indonesian supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 81 ringgit, or 1.94%, to 4,255 ringgit ($966.61) a tonne on Tuesday.

The contract averaged 4,190 ringgit ($952.27) in 2022, and logged its first annual decline in four years.

“Market is higher banking on lower first quarter output and a decline in stocks,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Traders said Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association estimated production in December fell 1.68% from the month before.

Indonesian officials said on Friday the country would tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1 by allowing fewer shipments overseas for every tonne of oil sold domestically to ensure sufficient and affordable cooking oil supply at home.

India has extended a policy to allow imports of vegetable oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil at lower taxes by a year until March 2024, the government said last week.

Palm oil posts annual loss after three years of gains

Capping gains, exports from Malaysia in December fell between 1.7% and 2.8% from the prior month, cargo surveyors said on Saturday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.9%.

The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil scales near 5-week closing high on tighter supply outlook

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Pakistan struggling on 62-2 after New Zealand pile on 449 in 2nd Test

Troubled China Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Read more stories