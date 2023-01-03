Hong Kong stocks start year on front foot

AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started the new year with a healthy gain on Tuesday, boosted by a rally in Macau casinos ahead of an expected reopening of the border with China, while tech firms were also well up.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.84 percent, or 363.88 points, to 20,145.29.

China stocks rise amid optimism about 2023

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.88 percent, or 27.25 points, to 3,116.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.44 percent, or 28.51 points, to 2,004.12.

