AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.01%)
AVN 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.06%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.08%)
EFERT 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.56%)
EPCL 45.10 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (6.75%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FNEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
GGL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.81%)
MLCF 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.03%)
OGDC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
PAEL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
PIBTL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.89%)
PRL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
TPLP 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TREET 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.32%)
TRG 111.62 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.93%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 17.2 (0.42%)
BR30 14,348 Increased By 113 (0.79%)
KSE100 40,908 Increased By 91.8 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,060 Increased By 33.2 (0.22%)
US oil poised to rise into $82.12-$82.81 range

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 11:21am
SINGAPORE: US oil is poised to break a resistance at $81 per barrel, and rise into a range of $82.12 to $82.81. The contract failed to overcome this barrier at its first attempt.

The subsequent correction seems to have prepared bulls with enough momentum to break $81 and rise more.

The uptrend has been developing in a rising channel, which suggests a target around $82.81.

Support is at $79.19, a break below could trigger a drop into $77.16-$78.07 range.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on the downtrend from $123.68 reveals a similar resistance at $80.62, which looks vulnerable under the second attack by bulls.

US oil may approach resistance at $77.62 again

The current speculation is that the bounce is against the short downtrend from $93.74.

A reversal of the bigger trend from $123.68 will only be considered when oil breaks $84.70.

