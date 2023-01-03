AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Sedition case: SHC stops police from arresting Shahbaz Gill

INP Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday stopped police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

The court’s directives were issued during a hearing on the plea filed by the PTI leader which sought to quash the cases registered against him in Karachi.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer pleaded with the court to stop the police from arresting Gill in sedition case till the final decision on the ongoing case in SHC.

Gill submitted in the petition that police had registered three cases against him at the Brigade, Surjani Town and Rizvia police stations.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to quash all cases registered against him in Karachi. At which, the SHC bench stopped police from arresting Shahbaz Gill and adjourned the hearing.

The PTI leader also urged the court for an immediate hearing of the plea, which was turned down by the SHC bench.

It may be noted that on December 22, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

The court issued a bailable arrest warrant upon PTI leader’s absence and rejected his petition for exemption from personal appearance in the case.

Shahbaz Gill SHC PTI

