Indonesia sends relief goods for flood victims

Press Release Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
KARACHI: The third and fourth batches of humanitarian goods from the people and government of Indonesia for the flood-affected people in Pakistan have arrived in Karachi.

The goods include hygiene kits, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, and mosquito nets, with a total weight of 15 tons.

Consul General Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat representing Indonesian government accompanied by Consul for Protocol and Consular Affairs First of the Indonesian Consulate, Hidayat Zakaria, delivered the aid to the representative of National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA) of Pakistan in Karachi.

The two governments signed grant agreement on 22 December in which the Indonesian government presented assistance amounting to around US$1 million to NDMA of Pakistan. The grant previously pledged by President Joko Widodo during telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz Sharif will be utilized in the recovery and rehabilitation of the most vulnerable population in the aftermath of the 2022 Pakistan Floods.

Floodwaters continue to recede in many flood-affected areas across Pakistan. Last report of UN on 06/12 indicated around 11 districts of Sindh and 2 districts in Balochistan are still submerged.

As the two biggest Muslim majority countries, Indonesia and Pakistan have strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship. The two countries have always supported each other at the time of natural calamities. Early on September 2022, the government of the Republic of Indonesia has sent first batch of assistance weighing around 90 tons, followed by the dispatch of 29 health professionals to the affected areas in Sindh Province.

