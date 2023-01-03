CBOT wheat ends year higher

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to US wheat crops, traders said.

Over the year, CBOT’s most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021.Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies.

The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries.