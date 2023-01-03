AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Floods, political instability have taken heavy toll on economy: experts

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: The economic outlook of the country has deteriorated significantly owing to the floods and political bickering, experts said.

Real GDP growth is expected to slow from 6.0 percent in FY22 to around 2.1 percent in FY23, as a result of high-base effects, flood-related damages and disruptions, a tight monetary stance, high inflation, and a less conducive global environment, they added.

“Events which will likely shape market direction in the year ahead include re-entry into the IMF fold; subsequent support from multilaterals and bi-laterals and Elections 2023”, AKD Securities’ research report said.

With regards to the former, delays in the 9th review will only aggravate uncertainty where parallels with Asad Umer’s tenure (similar delay in IMF re-start) makes for an uneasy reading - market fell from 42,000 in August 2018 to 36,800 during tenure, with further decline till entry into IMF, the report said. On the latter, announcement of elections may potentially lead to a relief rally. That said, any subsequent government needs to come with a heavy mandate in order to carry out economic reforms.

Pakistan it seems is caught in the midst of a perfect storm of adversities with spiraling inflation, falling reserves and external vulnerabilities. Politics appears to be a nightmare the country is unable to wake up from while the recent floods appear to have been plagiarized right from Moses’ biblical story, the report said.

Pakistan’s external position has again depicted vulnerability where despite a relatively controlled current account deficit (CAD) under the new regime ($3.1 billion in five months of FY23 versus $7.2 billion in 5MFY22), $23 billion in debt maturity in FY23 amid dwindling forex reserves ($5.8 billion as December 29, 2022) has rung alarm bells.

“With reserve build-up unlikely to happen (matching or close to matching inflow and outflow forex even as per SBP) in FY23, we believe weakness in the PkR is a theme likely to continue into the new year,” the report said. At the same time, GDP growth in FY23 is expected to slow to 2.1 percent, driven by high base effects, flood related damages and disruptions, high inflation and less conducive global environment, it added.

“With average five months of FY23 headline CPI at 25.14 percent and full year expected at 24.9 percent, core inflation (trimmed) in November 2022 at 19.8 percent (Urban) and 25.4 percent (Rural), and the urgent need to get IMF on board, we foresee further rate hikes in the days ahead. In this regard, our economist expects the policy rate to settle at 18 percent with no easing expected in CY23. That said, from second half of CY22, we do foresee inflationary pressures easing off, primarily due to high base effect.”

“Given the current precarious forex situation and the entailing unofficial import restrictions, we believe cyclicals should most certainly be avoided”, the report said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

floods Asad Umer SBP CAD IMF and Pakistan Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Floods, political instability have taken heavy toll on economy: experts

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories