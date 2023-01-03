Pay As You Drive - The smartest loss protection coverage for your car

TEXT: At Salaam Takaful Limited, we have always made it a point to provide our participants with more than just ordinary Takaful services. That is why, we have created a mechanism of product development backed by immaculate innovation, enabling us to create digitally enabled solutions for our policyholders, which provide for the right value for money.

Our latest offering on that front is Pay As You Drive, a tech-based comprehensive car takaful coverage that tracks and records the vehicle’s mileage and contribution payment is done every month based on the numbers of recorded driven kilometres. If you're spending less time behind the wheel, then you willed finitely save on your annual coverage cost. With Pay As You Drive enjoy all the benefits of comprehensive car takaful without paying the whole contribution upfront, only pay based on your used kilometres, and that too with a daily use capping. As in, you will never be charged extra even if your car is on the road all the time.

There are a few key features of Pay As You Drive that are worth mentioning. One of the key features is the free tracker installation service that is provided to customers. This tracker uses GPS technology to track the car and record the mileage, as well as the driving behavior of the driver. Moreover, you will get all the pertinent information about your vehicle’s trips with elaborate analysis of fuel consumption and its expenses, not to mention that you will always be aware of your vehicle’s location.

Another key feature of Pay As You Drive is the easy payment options through various modes. This allows customers to pay for their takaful coverage on a deferred basis rather than upfront, making it more convenient and flexible for them.

Moreover, as a standard for all our policyholders, many value-added features are available in our Salaam App. Through the app, they can access our online OPD and virtual clinic, where they can consult with a doctor from the comfort of their own home. Additionally, our policyholders can also take advantage of discounts at pharmacies, laboratories, and diagnostic centers, as well as digital discount perks that allow them to enjoy buy one get one free offers at merchants across Pakistan. These value added features help to make our app a go-to resource for all of our customers.

Salaam Pay As You Drive is expected to be a game-changer in the takaful industry. With its innovative model, it offers a more flexible, hassle-free, and affordable option for cars. It also has the potential to encourage safer driving habits, as customers may be more mindful of their mileage in order to keep their contribution payments low. Overall, Pay As You Drive is a unique and exciting offering that is poised to revolutionize the way people think about car takaful.

Keeping this more abreast with the needs and with the aim to create further value on this frontier, Salaam Takaful is a part of the latest cohort of SECP’s sandbox, and is in the process of developing more telematics and parametric based car takaful products.

