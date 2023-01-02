AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Jan 02, 2023
Pakistan

CDA cutting, uprooting trees for countering pollen risk

APP Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was uprooting and felling the Paper Mulberry trees to ensure a healthy and clean environment in the federal capital without the risk of pollen allergy.

The policy was devised regarding the eradication of Paper Mulberry trees and would be placed before the competent forum for approval soon, an official of CDA told APP.

He said the planting of Paper Mulberry trees was completely banned here and it would be replaced with planting fruit trees to provide a healthy environment to the citizens.

He further said the authority was committed to utilize resources to plant fruit trees after the cutting of paper Mulberry trees to reduce the risk of pollen pollution and to keep the capital beautiful.

Paper Mulberry has been notoriously known for causing serious respiratory ailments and pollen allergy that was not compatible with the local environment and caused health hazards.

Islamabad environment CDA Federal Capital Tree Paper Mulberry trees pollen allergy

