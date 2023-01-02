Survey reveals steep hike in prices of key food items

PESHAWAR: There has been a steep increase in prices of live chicken/ meat, flour, sugar, and some other daily-use items in the local market, a survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday has revealed.

An increase of Rs30 per kilogram has been witnessed in the price of live chicken/ meat, which is now available for Rs350 per kilo in the market, and the price of farm eggs has also touched a new peak of Rs300-320 per dozen. Chinese eggs are being sold at Rs400-450 and non-farm eggs at Rs500 per dozen, the survey has shown.

Buyers complained that bakers have been ignoring the official rates and urged the local administration and food authorities to take notice of sub-standard food and high prices immediately.

Wajid Ali, a resident, told this reporter that prices of items of daily use have almost gone out of the reach of the common man.

Cow meat is available at Rs700 per kilogram in the open market. Likewise, the price of mutton has skyrocketed and it is being sold at Rs1800-2000 per kg.

A flour crisis is looming in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the commodity’s prices have risen sharply within a week, according to vendors and traders. The survey has revealed that the price of a flour bag of 20kg has increased to Rs2550, which was selling at Rs2250 last week.

Similarly, the price of an 80kg flour sack has increased by Rs1000, from Rs9050 in the previous week. The price of maida (fine flour) has also increased exorbitantly, which has pushed up the prices of confectionery items and sweets in the local market.

Bread makers (tandoor wallahs) said it is difficult for them to sell roti (bread) and naan for Rs15-20 because the price of flour has increased sharply. They asked the government and the local administration to take initiatives for bringing down the flour prices. Otherwise, they would have to increase the price of roti.

According to the survey, the price of sugar has jumped from Rs95 per kilo to Rs100-105 per kg. However, the prices of cooking oil/ ghee have remained stable. The prices of vegetables have also remained unchanged in the local market.

One kilogram of onion is being sold at Rs220-250 while ginger is priced at Rs400-450 and garlic at Rs300-400 per kilo. But tomato is available at Rs50-60 per kilogram, owing to fresh arrivals from the outskirts of Peshawar.

Cucumber was being sold at Rs50 per kilogram, green chilli at Rs150-180, lemon at Rs120-150 per kg and a bundle of radish at Rs100-120.

Peas are selling at Rs120-140 per kg, capsicum at Rs120, tinda at Rs80, arvi at Rs150, ladyfinger at Rs150-200, cabbage at Rs80, cauliflower at Rs80, bitter gourd at Rs150, long gourd at Rs80-100, brinjal at Rs80, turnip at Rs80-100, seasoned potatoes at Rs80, fresh red-coloured potatoes at Rs50-60, and white-coloured potatoes at Rs40 per kilogram.

The prices of pulses/ food grains have also remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality (sela) rice is being sold at Rs300-320 per kg while low quality rice is available at Rs270-290 per kilogram. Daal mash is selling at Rs400 per kilo, daal masoor at Rs280, daal chilka (black) at Rs260, daal chilka (green) at Rs220, moong at Rs240, dhoti daal at Rs350, daal channa at Rs280, white lobiya at Rs220-240, and gram flour (besan) at Rs400 per kilogram.

Prices of fresh fruits have also gone up sharply. Apple imported from Afghanistan is being sold at Rs250-300 per kg, golden-coloured apple at Rs200, pomegranate at Rs200-250, persimmon at Rs150, guava at Rs150 per kilo, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, and Banana at Rs90-100 per dozen.

