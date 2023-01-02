AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Missing persons: Parliamentary commission constituted on court directives: home dept

APP Published 02 Jan, 2023 06:16am
QUETTA: The Home and Tribal Affairs department on Sunday said that the Parliamentary Commission on missing persons was constituted on the directives of the Balochistan High Court.

The statement issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, about the background of the establishment of the commission on missing persons, stated that the commission was constituted in the light of the order given on 17th November 2021 by the High Court, Balochistan.

The high-power Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry was constituted under Section 3 of 1969.

It further said that the commission has been tasked to review the case of each missing person for safe recovery and devise a mechanism for support and assistance to the families of the missing persons provided that the missing person is not involved in any act of terrorism against the state.

The proposal was submitted for approval in the meeting of the provincial cabinet and the cabinet unanimously approved the establishment of a parliamentary commission, in the light of which the notification of the commission has been issued.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs will be the Secretary of the Commission.

Balochistan government Balochistan High Court missing persons Parliamentary Commission

