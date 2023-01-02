AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shabbir Iqbal wins 26th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship

Press Release Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal won the title of 26th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship. The prize distribution ceremony of the championship was held at Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The four days long Golf Championship held from 29 Dec 22 to 01 Jan 2023, has become a major event in golfing circles. The categories in the championship included 36 holes each for KGC Professionals/ Caddies, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Seniors and Ladies. 18 holes matches were played for Juniors (Cat A & B), 9 holes for Veterans and 72 holes each for Amateurs & Professionals. Several prizes were awarded to the winners of different categories. More than 600 enthusiast golfers participated in the championship that attracted golfers across the country.

While speaking at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated KGC staff and the organizers for seamless conduct of the championship and congratulated the winners for their remarkable success. Naval Chief lauded the high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment. He appreciated the sponsors in supporting the game of golf and conduct of the championship.

The ceremony was attended by various civil and military dignitaries including officers, organisers, sponsors, golfers and media fraternity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi golf championship Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal KGC

Comments

1000 characters

Shabbir Iqbal wins 26th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

NSC resumes session today

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories